Vote buying: Adamawa suspends NGOs till further notice

By Umar Yusuf, Yola

Adamawa State government Tuesday suspended all the activities of local and international Non- Governmental Organizations (NGO’S) throughout the State until 15th March 2033.

Governor Ahmadu Fintiri made the announcement in a State wide broadcast to the people, accusing the NGO’S of being partisans in the just concluded Presidential and National Assembly elections.

He further alleged that the NGO’S are being agents of vote buying, thereby attempting to mislead the electorate.

“In view of the forgoing and in furtherance of our desire to reorder the electoral behavior of our people and remove the influence of the NGO’S who have reduced the statutory mandate to that one of vote buying machine, government has decided to suspend their activities “.

“Their suspension will last to the 15th of March 2023 when the elections are done “, Fintiri added.

The Governor similarly added that “the action is done in good faith and in furtherance of our desire to deepen our democracy and protect the humanitarian mandate of the NGO’S.

He told the people of the State to learn to put the interest of the country above other primordial interest in their daily activities.

He commended the people of the State for their peaceful and orderly conduct during the Presidential and National Assembly elections.

According to him, “this is a true reflection of Adamawa as home of peace and a bastion of democracy and therefore urged you to maintain calm and do more in the next governorship and State Assembly elections”.