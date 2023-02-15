Vote any candidate of your choice, IPOB tells Igbos

By Biodun Busari

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has urged Nigerians of Igbo ancestry who desire to participate in the general elections to vote for any candidate of their choice.

IPOB made this assertion in a statement by its spokesperson, Emma Powerful, on Wednesday.

Powerful was reacting to a threat issued via an audio by an alleged monarch of a Lagos community saying those who fail to vote his party in the forthcoming elections will not be allowed to do business in the locale.

According to the Nnamdi Kanu-led self-determination group, while referendum to determine whether the Igbos will continue with Nigeria or not is its interest, anyone from the South-East in any part of the country has the right to vote any candidate of their choice.

“Any Biafran (Igbo) who wants to vote in this election has the right to vote for any party or candidate of his/her choice, and nobody should direct or threaten them to vote a particular party in their community or state,” IPOB said.

The group also warned that it will not take any attack on Igbos during elections with levity, noting that it will retaliate.