Vision for education, youth development: Students endorse Obanibasiri

By Adesina Wahab

For his love and support for education and youth development, a coalition of student groups in Ogun West Senatorial District, GAD Student Movement, has thrown its weight behind Chief Ganiyu Adeleke Obanibasiri in the February 25 National Assembly election in the district.

Briefing journalists in Ota yesterday, the President of the movement, Comrade Oniyitan Akinbode, said the antecedents and efforts of Obanibasiri in the areas of education and youth development spoke volumes and that such a person deserves to be encouraged to do more.

“We have reviewed his profile and assessed his efforts as far as two critical issues concerning us as students and youths are concerned, that is education and youth development, and we are convinced he is the right man for the job. Since one good turn deserves another, someone like him should be given the opportunity to do more for the people.

“He is an alumnus of the University College of Wales, where he bagged his first degree in Politics and Economics, he continued and completed his Master’s degree in Business Administration at the Cardiff Business school, University of Wales. He then worked at Nestle Foods Nigeria PLC where he resigned to establish his own business and has positively impacted on the lives of many people in the society,” he said.

Akinbode stressed that the figures made available by the Independent National Electoral Commissions show that the youth are the largest voting bloc, most of whom are students and are willing to use their voting power to drive home their desire.

“Thankfully, the empirical data made available by the Independent National Electoral Commission is evident that the Nigerian youths and importantly, the Nigerian tertiary institutions’ students have taken the bull by the horn and are ready to fix the nation in a democratic means. According to INEC, 37,060,399 or 39.65 percent of eligible voters in the coming general election are between the ages of 18 and 34.

“It was further revealed that students in terms of occupational distribution make up the largest category of all eligible voters at 26,027,481 or 27.8 per cent. It is against this background that we decided to convey a meeting, and engage in wide consultation with students across all the campuses domiciled in the Ogun West Senatorial District and opt to support Obanibasiri.”

He buttressed further that though their organization as a student body is not partisan, there was a need for them to guide their colleagues in the choice of whom they choose to represent them in the Senate and “we want someone who can deliver quality representation and prioritize the need of students and youth in their decision making.

“We have studied the templates of each candidate and we have democratically concluded that we will support a candidate who has shown more preparation than every other contestant. We are moved by his context-specific programs which are responsively unique to each of the local governments comprising the senatorial district and relating to areas of security, social infrastructure, electrification, social investment, industry, creative industrialization, youths and sports, and what is important to us, education.”

Akinbode opined that the Peoples Democratic Party candidate towered above other candidates regarding his vision for the people of the district.

Representatives of student bodies that attended the event included; the National President, National Association of Yewa Students, Comr. Fadare Olatilewa, President of National Association of Ogun State Students (NAOSS) OGITECH chapter, Comr. Lash, Chapter President of National Association of Yewa Students (NAYES) OGITECH, Comrade Yades, Students’ leaders from Federal Polytechnic of Ilaro, Comrade Gbolahan, Peter, Comrade Ponmile, Ogun West Student leader from Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU), Comrade Bisi, among others.