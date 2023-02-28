Viral video of protesters in Asaba old – Police

Delta State Police Command, Tuesday said that there was no protest in the state capital, Asaba.

The state Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Bright Edafe, disclosed this in a statement, describing the viral video of protesters in Asaba is old.

According to him: “The command is aware of some video clips being circulated on various social media platforms about an ongoing protest in Delta State, particularly in Warri and Asaba. The video clip is not only false but completely misleading with the intention of creating panic in the state, which has been generally peaceful since the commencement of the 2023 general elections.

“Investigation has further revealed that the video clip is suspected to be an old video and, as such, should be completely disregarded.

“To this end, the Election Commissioner of Police, CP John Babangida, therefore advises the public to not only ignore the video clip but desist from circulating such old video clips. The state is currently peaceful and calm, and the command will do all within its powers to see that it remains so.”