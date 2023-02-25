2023 Elections: Woman in tears after ‘mistakenly’ voting for Tinubu in Abuja

Video of a woman crying profusely after ‘mistakenly’ voting for presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has emerged on the internet.

The She voted at polling unit, 047, Kubwa Primary School, Abuja.

She was since kneeling and crying that the person she voted (Tinubu of APC) wasn’t her choice.

‘I mistakenly voted for the APC presidential candidate,’ the woman said crying profusely.

Meanwhile, people around her were seen consoling her to take it easy.

Recall that the presidential and national assembly elections commenced by 9am nationwide today.

The four front runners and political parties participating in the presidential poll include; Bola Ahmed Tinubu (All Progressives Congress, APC), Atiku Abubakar (Peoples Democratic Party, PDP), Peter Obi (Labour Party, LP) and Rabiu Kwankwaso (New Nigerian Peoples’ Party, NNPP).