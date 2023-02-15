Video: We’re all suffering, Yahaya Bello tackles FG, CBN

Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi State

By Biodun Busari

Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi state has explained the reason why he and Governor Nasir El-Rufai stormed the Supreme Court hearing on the old naira notes on Wednesday.

The Supreme Court of Nigeria held a brief hearing as regards the case on the naira swap policy of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) today.

The case, however, was adjourned to Wednesday, February 22 for a hearing of the consolidated suits by 10 states.

Speaking with journalists after the adjournment, Bello said he and El-Rufai were in the apex court to ensure that justice is obtained for the masses who are suffering the impact of the policy at this time.

“That’s why we are here today because Nigerians are suffering. As a result of this CBN muddle-up cashless versus currency redesign. That’s why we are here. And, I and all the governors want to urge all Nigerians that we’re all suffering,” Bello said.

Bello also disclosed that the understanding from court proceedings today suggested that the order made by the honorable justices still subsists up till Wednesday, February 22 when the matter will be heard.