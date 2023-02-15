Video: Violence erupts in Delta as youths vandalise ATM machines

.

By Ochuko Akuopha, UGHELLI

VIOLENCE, Wednesday, erupted in Udu, Delta State, as irate youths vandalised the Automated Teller Machines, ATM of some banks in the area over the scarcity of the new naira notes.

The youths who went on a rampage in Udu Road and Orhuwhorun junction set bonfires at various locations.

The protest also spread to the busy Expressway junction of the metropolis with the angry mob hauling stones at the banks’ premises.

It was gathered that bank workers and customers who were in the banks for morning transactions fled before the riot escalated.