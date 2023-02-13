Video: Peter Obi campaigns in Lagos Markets, Computer Village 

Presidential candidate of the Labour Party, LP, Peter Obi has taken campaign popular markets in Lagos state ahead of the February 25th presidential election.
Obi, on Monday, visited the popular Computer Village, Ikeja and Ladipo Spare Parts Market in the Oshodi area of the state, where traders troop out in their numbers to receive him.
Obi’s march through the market is stalled by supporters who say their action is not for any immediate benefit.
