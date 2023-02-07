Video: Peter Obi an opportunist, can’t save Nigeria – Seun Kuti

Seun Kuti, musician and last son of Afrobeat legend, Fela Kuti has explained why the Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, “cannot save the country’’ if elected as president in the forthcoming general elections.

Kuti noted that only the people of Nigerian can save the country.

He explained that even if his close ally and preferred presidential candidate, Omoyele Sowore of the African Action Congress (AAC) wins, he (Sowore) will still find it difficult to implement his goodwill policies in a Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and All Progressives Congress (APC) dominated National Assembly.

“Even if Sowore wins, who is my perfect friend? How will he operate in PDP and APC-controlled states, or PDP and APC-controlled senate and house of reps? How is he going to run this country the way that he feels that he should run it for the betterment of the majority of the people?

“He is my friend. Of all the candidates, he is the one I prefer. But no president can save Nigeria,” he said.

Kuti described Obi as internet’s favourite.

He noted that even if he won, Obi might not achieve much as he didn’t have the time to prepare a plan to govern the country.

He said, “He hasn’t had the time because he started too late. You can’t be telling me that just because you lost PDP primaries 18 months before the election, you suddenly started a movement, and you have a plan for the country.

“No, that’s opportunism. And it’s not an opportunist that will deliver Nigeria—not jumping on Labour Party. The Labour Party has a socialist structure. Peter Obi is a capitalist. Where are they going?”

The Labour Party Presidential Campaign Council is yet to respond to the musician’s view on their candidate.