Video: Obi’s supporters stop Oshiomhole from campaigning for Tinubu in Edo

Comrade Adams Oshimhole

There was mild drama at Ring Road, Benin City, Edo State, on Thursday, as Peter Obi’s supporters stopped a former Governor of the State, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole from campaigning for the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu.

Oshiomhole, a former National Chairman of the APC and the Edo North senatorial candidate was in company of other chieftains of the party, including the Edo South senatorial candidate of the party, Valentine Asuen.

In a video that has gone viral on social media, soon as Oshiomhole and his team alighted from their branded vehicles and mounted the podium, the surging Obi’s supporters, otherwise known as ‘Obidients’, started chanting Obi! Obi! Obi! non-stop.

Oshiomhole and his entourage who appeared defeated and confused were immediately assisted down from the podium and into their respective vehicles by security operatives.

See the video below: