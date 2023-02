Bashir Bello – Kano

Adhoc staff of the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC have staged a protest over non-payment of allowance in Kano state.

Our correspondent gathered that the aggrieved INEC adhoc staff embarked on the protest at Dorayi, Gwale LGA, Kano State.

The INEC staff declared “no pay, no work.”