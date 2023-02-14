Video: Kogi Governor celebrates first wife on Valentine’s Day

Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi State, on Tuesday, took to his verified Twitter handle to celebrate his humble beginning with his first wife, Amina Oyiza Bello, to mark the 2023 Valentine’s Day.

The Governor’s video as captioned on his Twitter handle showed some throwback photos of Oyiza. From their struggling days to their elevation as the First Family of Kogi State.

Governor Bello’s second wife, Rashida is the First Lady of Kogi State.

Valentine’s Day, also called Saint Valentine’s Day or the Feast of Saint Valentine, is celebrated annually on February 14. The celebration is observed mostly by lovers/couples.