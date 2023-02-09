[Video] I came with Buhari, you cannot reject endorsing me – Tinubu to Sultan

Presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, on Thursday, paid homage to the Sultan of Sokoto, Muhammadu Sa’ad Abubakar before proceeding to the venue of the campaign rally in the state.

Tinubu, who was in company of President Muhammadu Buhari and some APC Governors were at the Sultan’s palace to seek his blessings and endorsement for the party’s victory in the forthcoming general elections.

Speaking to the Sultan, Tinubu said: “We are here to win the election and also seek your blessings. And you cannot reject it because the President and Commander-in-Chief is here. How can you reject?”.

Watch the video below: