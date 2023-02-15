Video: Benin boils over scarcity of new notes, rejection of old ones

By Ozioruva Aliu, BENIN CITY

BENIN City, the Edo state capital has been shut down over simultaneous protests against the non-availability of new naira notes and the rejection of old ones while apps and bank codes for mobile banking are not working efficiently.

An attack at the Benin branch of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) was foiled by a combined team of policemen, Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps where two people were feared killed and this led to the angry protesters attacking virtually all the banks along the Akpkakpkava destroying their ATM points and buildings

Some of the banks affected are Sterling Bank, UBA, GTB, Access, Zenith, Stanbic IBTC and others

