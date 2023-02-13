[Video] BBTitans Yemi denies slipping into Blue Aiva’s bed

By Ada Osadebe

Big Brother Titans reality TV housemate Khosi could not contain her tears after Yemi was exposed by Ebuka Obi Uchendu for seeing Blue Aiva every midnight.

Yemi was questioned by Ebuka on Sunday night at the eviction night about why he kept leaving Khosi’s bed for Blue Aiva’s nearly every night at 2 am.

“Yemi leaves Khosi’s bed almost every night around 2 am to be with Blue Aiva,” he said.

Following the live event, a video was shared on social media of Yemi comforting Khosi as she sobbed vehemently over what she had just learned.

Yemi told Khosi, “What Ebuka said tonight is not true. I have never sneaked out at midnight to go see Blue Aiva, not to talk of kissing her.

“I want you to believe me. Big Brother should even play the tape so that you can see.” BBTitans Yemi denies slipping into Blue Aiva's bed, while Khosi sobs



Speaking further, he promised Khosi that he is putting an end to whatever he has with Blue tonight and assured her that even though he is a flirt, he really wants to be with her.

However, when Khosi’s paired partner, Miracle tried to check up on her to see if she was doing okay, Yemi stopped him, asking him to act his age and give them a moment.