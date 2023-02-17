[Video] Actress, Peju angry over gunshot fired at her on set

By Ada Osadebe
A viral video of Nollywood Yoruba actress, Peju Ogunmola’s outrage with her colleagues over a gunshot fired at her at a movie production set.
The 56-year-old actress, who was unaware that the gun was loaded, expressed displeasure at the director and producer, saying she was not informed.
Peju also clarified that she had told the director to exclude her from gun or shooting scenes.
In the viral video, she said, “I don’t like it, you know I don’t like it, you did not tell me.
“I was not told, you only said they were going to hit me, not shot me.”
As a humorous actor, director, and producer, Peju has made her mark in the movie industry.
Her most well-known pieces were Maradona (2003), Mafi wonmi (2008), Toromade (2009), and Apaadi.
The veteran actress is married to the comic actor and producer, Sunday Omobolanle popularly known as Papiluwe. Their union is blessed with a son, Sola.
