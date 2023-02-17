Veteran Hollywood actor Bruce Willis diagnosed with dementia

By Biodun Busari

Hollywood actor Bruce Willis has been diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia (FTD), which is a rare type of dementia as announced by his family announced on Thursday.

Tributes have been pouring in for the veteran actor since the announcement made yesterday, as the disease which is also known as frontotemporal lobar degeneration, has no treatment or cure

According to the Washington Post, Willis’s family earlier last year disclosed that he had been diagnosed with aphasia, a communication disorder, and would retire.

But, in the announcement on Thursday, Willis’s family said his “condition has progressed and we now have a more specific diagnosis: frontotemporal dementia.”

“While this is painful, it is a relief to finally have a clear diagnosis,” said their statement posted on the website of the Association for Frontotemporal Degeneration.

“FTD is a cruel disease that many of us have never heard of and can strike anyone,” it added.

His colleague, Marlon Wayans commented under the post: “Love to you, him, and the family. You’re an amazing human. It’s beautiful to honor him and your family the way you are. Makes my heart smile.”

Journalist and former First Lady of California Maria Shriver re-posted the family’s statement on Twitter and spoke of her ‘gratitude’ for them raising awareness about frontotemporal dementia.

“My heart goes out to Bruce Willis and his family, and also my gratitude for shining a much-needed light on this disease,” she tweeted. “When people step forward it helps all of us. When people get a diagnosis it’s extremely difficult, but also for most a relief to get a diagnosis.”