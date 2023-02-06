Vanguard Correspondent emerges Imo NUJ Assistant Secretary

The Imo state Correspondent, of Vanguard Newspapers, Comrade Chinonso Alozie, has emerged the Assistant Secretary of the Nigeria Union of Journalists, NUJ, Imo state council.

Alozie emerged unopposed through bye election held on Friday during Imo NUJ February Congress at Press Centre located at new Owerri.

Vanguard’s correspondent was elected and returned unopposed following a motion moved by Barthy Kalakiya of Starpost Express Newspaper Chapel and duly seconded by Dikachi Madukaego of Newsbreak Newspaper Chapel .

Alozie was administered an oath of office by the Zonal Secretary of South East Zone ,C, of NUJ, Comrade Eze Adiuku

Earlier, the Chairman of the Nigeria Union of Journalists, NUJ, Imo state council, Comrade Ifeanyi Nwanguma, said the need to occupy the position of the Assistant Secretary, was urgent because of the enormous responsibilities surrounding the secretariat and to fasten the daily activities of the union in achieving the agenda for a progressive union.

“We need this position to assist the secretariat in achieving the aims and objectives of our administration which is targeted at total reform of the union and at the same time ensure the welfare packages of the journalists, he added.

Comrade Chionoso Alozie in his speech after his emergence expressed profound gratitude to members of Imo NUJ for giving him the opportunity to serve the union and promised to put in his best towards the realization of the aims and objectives of the present leadership of the union in the State.