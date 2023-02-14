Vanessa Amadasun’s Safe Havens Foundation extends Valentine love to the needy

Love is in the air. The love season is upon us again and it’s a pretty big day of the year for a lot of people. But for a class of people – the less privileged, love is certainly not a top priority as they struggle to keep their heads above water.

Despite all the doom and gloom in the country, there are some kindhearted people who have continued to shine their lights on humanity.

Leading the pack in the acts of kindness is none than one of Nigeria’s epitome of beauty and compassion, Vanessa Idada Amadasun, founder of Safe Havens Foundation, a non-profit organization committed to giving back to the disadvantaged and showing empathy from a place of love.

Kindness is giving hope to those who think they are alone in this world, they say. And, hope is what Amadasun’s foundation, Safe Heavens is spreading across the country through philanthropy and charitable ventures. To mark this year’s Valentine’s Day, Safe Havens Foundation organized a series of charity events including an outreach at three different locations. First stop was the General Hospital in Kubwa, Abuja where the foundation picked up medical bill for patients and cleared medical bills close to the tune of one million naira. The Safe Havens Foundation train also stopped by at two orphanages where the foundation doled out some gifts. Despite the discouraging economic situation in the country; the foundation and the combined crisis of new naira notes and fuel scarcity, the foundation still managed to feed some destitutes and children beggars better known as almajiri in Northern Nigeria. For Safe Havens Foundation, it’s all about spreading love and putting smiles on the faces of the less privileged.

Vanessa Idada Amadasun, the brain behind Safe Havens Foundation is everything a woman of substance stands for. Described as one of Nigeria’s prides in the legal profession, the Edo-born woman of style has continued to be a blessing to humanity. Apart from being a humanitarian of note, Amadasun is one of the emerging female political heavyweights in her home state of Edo. Described as a high flying entrepreneur, philanthropist and real estate investor, the UK-based celebrity woman is no doubt shinning her light for others to see in their hours of darkness.