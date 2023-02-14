Valentine’s Day: Google Trends show Nigeria leading in search for love

.

Google on Tuesday released insightful data on the search trends of Nigerians as the topmost in the search related to love, dating, and the special day Valentine’s.

Taiwo Kola-Ogunlade, Communications and Public Relations Manager, at Google, West Africa said in a statement that the data provided a unique window into the hearts of residents as they sought answers and ideas related to the occasion.

Kola-Ogunlade said, according to Google trends, Nigerians were actively searching for information and inspiration related to Valentine’s Day and the insights offered a fascinating glimpse into their thoughts and interests.

According to him, at Google, the goal is to provide the information people are looking for in the moments that matter to them.

Kola-Ogunlade said: “These trends showcase the crucial role search plays in helping Nigerians find answers to their most pressing questions, especially during special occasions such as Valentine’s Day.

‘’ It underscores the importance of search in these exciting moments.”

According to the data, Nigeria is currently the top country searching for love in 2023, and it has been the country searching the most for dating apps worldwide since 2004.

According to him, the search for “the origin of valentine” has also increased by 200 per cent in the past week.

He said that the data also showed that searches for valentine messages for boyfriend rose by 300 per cent in the past week, and valentine hair style rose by 250 per cent over the same period.

The Communications Manager said that the best dating app in the world also spiked by 250 per cent, while the origin of valentine rose by 200 per cent.

Kola-Ogunlade said that the best valentine gift for girlfriend both spiked by 120 per cent in the past week.

According to him, in addition to searching for Valentine’s Day ideas, Nigerians also searched for answers to questions relating to the celebrations.

He said that the most trending questions on Valentine’s Day over the past week included Is Valentine’s Day for Muslims, When was Valentine’s Day created among others.

Kola-Ogunlade said that while the list of the most searched questions on dates over the past year included how to ask a girl out on a date, ‘What to do on a first date’, among others.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Google Trends is a publicly available tool that displays relative search volume across geographies, time periods and queries that people want to know about.