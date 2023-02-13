Valentine: Reps candidate, Ogbara Kafilat mobilizes support for APC

• Holds Valentine’s Day Outreach for needy

Hajia Kafilat Ogbara, the All Progressives Congress Candidates for Kosofe Federal Constituency has organized a valentine’s day roadshow to show love to the needy, aimed at canvassing support for her party ahead of the forthcoming general elections.

The roadshow which went with much fanfare, was huge and took over the major roads within Kosofe Federal Constituency. Convoys of cars and buses involved in the roadshow stretched for more than two kilometres

The massive crowd of supporters and well-wishers took off at Agboyi-Ketu APC Secretariat, went through Oriola Road, Estate and Ketu Busstops, Adedoyin Street and Owode-Onirin Market.

Also showcasing the party’s candidates, the train touched Mile 12 Market, Ikosi Road, Oworoshoki and Ogudu.

With applause raining from passersby, Ogbara Kafilat stated that the rally was held to demonstrate the loving tendency of the All Progressives Congress candidates jostling for electoral positions in Kosofe Federal Constituency.

She further explained that the program being held on Valentine’s day was deliberate in order to build harmonious bond which will serve as a fulcrum between the party and the electorate.

“Everywhere across the globe, people are celebrating Valentine’s day on February 14, it is an important date to demonstrate the uniqueness of love for the progress of mankind”

“Coincidentally, this date tallies with campaign activities in our beloved Federal Constituency, thus, there is a need to showcase our loving candidates who have demonstrated their kindness, positivity, compassion and trust in all their doings”

“While we continue to preach love, I want to urge our electorate to vote for love, vote for me as their new representative to speak for Kosofe Federal Constituency at the tenth assembly”

“Vote Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu as President, Vote Babajide Sanwo-olu as Lagos State Governor, Vote Tokunbo Abiru as Senator to represent Lagos East Senatorial District and Vote Sanni Okalanwon and Femi Saheed as Members to represent Kosofe Constituency 1 and 2 respectively at the Lagos State House of Assembly”

While on the roadshow, Hajia Kafilat Ogbara leveraged on the event to address scores of people at Oworoshoki, promising to make life better for her constituents if elected to represent them.

“Let me appreciate you for organizing this session to ensure I interact with you, I am elated to see the quality of participation”

“As your representative if elected, I want to assure you and other people of Kosofe Federal Constituency of inclusive administration, sound and effective representation to take our to constituency to the next level of development”

“God willing, with Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu as our next president, I am ready to lobby by keying into positive policies and programmes that will have a direct bearing on the lives of my constituents”