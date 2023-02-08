US will act if China threatens its sovereignty, Biden warns

By Biodun Busari

President of the United States, Joe Biden has warned that the US will protect itself against China if its sovereignty is threatened.

Biden made the statement during his State of the Union address at the joint Congress in Washington on Tuesday.

The US president said he is prepared to work with Beijing if its economic and political policies align with the American government and that of the entire world.

He, however, added that his country will guard its sovereignty against any aggression from China, according to CNN on Wednesday.

“I am committed to work with China where it can advance American interests and benefit the world,” Biden said.

“But make no mistake . . . if China threatens our sovereignty, we will act to protect our country.”

Biden’s comments during his State of the Union address on Tuesday night came as tensions between the US and China have risen following the Pentagon’s detection of Chinese spy balloon flying over the US which was shot down over the Atlantic Ocean.

The development has forced Antony Blinken, the US secretary of state, to cancel a planned trip to China.

Vanguard noted that this might have dashed hopes of a armistice between Washington and Beijing after Biden’s meeting with the Chinese president, Xi Jinping, in November 2022.