US supports transparent election that reflects will of Nigerians – Biden

By Miftaudeen Raji

President Joe Biden said the United States does not have preference for any particular candidate or party in the coming 2023 general elections.

Biden stated this in a statement issued by the Office of the U.S. Consulate General in Nigeria on Thursday.

The US President noted that the US strongly support a peaceful and transparent process that reflects the will of the people of Nigeria.

The statement partly reads, “Elections are a fundamental part of a functioning democracy, and all Nigerians deserve this chance to choose their future — freely and fairly. While the United States does not support any single candidate or party, we strongly support a peaceful and transparent process that reflects the will of the people of Nigeria.

“The United States stands with the Nigerian people as they chart a path toward a more democratic, prosperous, and secure future,” it added.

Biden commended the National Peace Accord signed by the political parties and candidates running in the Nigeria’s presidential election on February 25.

“By signing this pledge, the parties and candidates have committed to accept the results of the election, as announced by the Independent National Electoral Commission, and to support a peaceful transition of power,” he said,

Biden urged Nigerians to participate peacefully in the coming elections, saying, “On election day, I encourage all Nigerians — no matter their religion, region, or ethnicity —to exercise this fundamental freedom and make their voices heard — including young voters, many of whom may be heading to the ballot box for the first time.”

The US President appreciated President Muhammadu Buhari’s firm commitment that the will of the people will be respected.

“And in the coming days, I encourage voters to remain peaceful and patient as their ballots are tallied, and urge the political parties and candidates to live up to their pledge,” he said.