US pledges $85m for Turkey-Syria earthquake relief

By Biodun Busari

The United States Agency for International Development (USAID) has pledged $85 million in aid to the victims of the deadly earthquake in Turkey and Syria.

According to BBC, the top humanitarian aid agency in the US government’s donation will address the shelter, cold weather supplies, food, water and healthcare.

The relief funding was the latest coming from countries around the world to help the countries overcome the tragedy that saw over 20,000 dead.

Rescuers have said supplies are needed to prevent people from dying from the cold, BBC reported.

In a statement on Thursday, USAID said it is also providing “hygiene and sanitation assistance to keep people safe and healthy.”

The agency’s director, Samantha Power, has already deployed a Disaster Assistance Response Team (DART), which is currently operating out of the Turkish cities of Adiyaman, Adana and Ankara.

The team consists of around 200 people, including disaster recovery experts, 159 search and rescue personnel and 12 dogs. The group has brought around 170,000lbs in equipment, including machines capable of moving rubble.

US troops are also in the region to help transport supplies around by helicopter amid the widespread destruction of roads, USAID deputy director Isobel Coleman said on Thursday.

“It’s cold. It’s winter. People need shelter. They need food, they need water, hygiene,” Coleman said.

Governments around the world have pledged aid and rescuers to help in the aftermath of the 7.8 magnitude earthquake that struck on Monday.

Canada has pledged C$10m ($7.4m, £6.1m) and offered to match an additional C$10 millions in donations.

Rescue teams have also been sent by India, Germany, South Korea, Israel and many other nations.

Mobile communications and electronics company, Samsung also announced it to give $3 million to victims of the disaster in Turkey.

The World Health Organization warned on Thursday that “a lot of people” are surviving “out in the open, in worsening and horrific conditions”.