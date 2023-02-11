US lawyer, Fein accuses British Commissioner of sabotaging Kanu’s release

Bruce Fein , U.S citizen and constitutional/international lawyer Fein & DelValle PLLC

By Biodun Busari

An American constitutional lawyer, Bruce Fein has accused the British High Commissioner to Nigeria, Catriona Laing, of allegedly sabotaging the unconditional release of the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu.

Fein, who is Kanu’s international counsel and spokesman made this allegation in a letter written to Laing on Friday.

A copy of the letter titled, ‘RE: Sabotage of Immediate, Unconditional Release of U.K. citizen Nnamdi Kanu pursuant U.N. Working Group on Arbitrary Detention Opinion No. 25/2022’ was made available to Vanguard by Kanu’s special counsel, Aloy Ejimakor.

It partly stated, “On July 20, 2022, the United Nations Human Rights Council Working Group on Arbitrary Detention issued a unanimous opinion addressing United Kingdom citizen Nnamdi Kanu’s kidnapping, torture, extraordinary rendition, and protracted detention without trial by Nigeria acting in collusion with Kenya.

“Among other things, the Working Group Opinion called upon Nigeria “to take urgent action to ensure the immediate unconditional release of Mr. Kanu.” Paragraph 107.

“The Opinion cataloged the serial human rights violations of Nigeria and Kenya regarding Mr. Kanu: “The deprivation of liberty…in contravention of articles 2, 3, 7, 8, 9,10, 11, and 19 of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights and articles 2, 9, 13, 14, 16, 19, and 26 of the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights….” Paragraph 105.

“Evidence has surfaced that you personally are sabotaging Mr. Kanu’s unconditional release as mandated under jus cogens norms of international law binding on all nations irrespective of consent.”

The American lawyer slammed the British government for not intervening in Kanu’s case, a British citizen, who is in the custody of the Department of State Services (DSS) since June 2021.

“Nnamdi Kanu, a British citizen, is abandoned to the cruel, lawless dungeon of Nigeria’s DSS,” Fein lamented.