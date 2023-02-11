US lawyer, Bruce Fein accuses British envoy of sabotaging efforts to free Nnamdi Kanu

Nnamdi Kanu, IPOB Leader

By Steve Oko

Bruce Fein, a United States-based International Counsel to the detained Leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, has accused the British High Commissioner to Nigeria, Catriona Laing, of conniving with the Nigerian Government to detain Kanu in perpetuity.

He accused the British envoy of complicity and complacency over Kanu’s ordeals, alleging that the High Commissioner is personally sabotaging efforts to release Kanu.

Fein in a letter to the British envoy dated February 10, 2023, expressed disbelief that Britain and her High Commissioner would be unmoved over the continued illegal detention of a British citizen against court orders and the United Nations Working Group on Arbitrary Detention.

The US lawyer who accused Laing of personally sabotaging efforts to get Kanu out of illegal detention sought to know the motive behind her silence over the ordeals of Kanu, a British citizen.

” What is your ulterior motive? Oil and gas for the United Kingdom? Lucrative UK business arrangements? Fein queried.

Fein expressed shock that despite the Opinion of the UN Working Group on Arbitrary Detention, Nigeria should unconditionally release Kanu, Laing who should have capitalized on that to press for Kanu’s freedom, looked the other way.

The letter made available to Vanguard read in part: “Dear High Commissioner:

On July 20, 2022, the United Nations Human Rights Council Working Group on Arbitrary Detention issued a unanimous opinion addressing United Kingdom citizen Nnamdi Kanu’s kidnapping, torture, extraordinary rendition, and protracted detention without trial by Nigeria acting in collusion with Kenya. Among other things, the Working Group Opinion called upon Nigeria “to take urgent action to ensure the immediate unconditional release of Mr Kanu.

“Paragraph 107 of the Opinion catalogued the serial human rights violations of Nigeria and Kenya regarding Mr. Kanu: “The deprivation of liberty…in contravention of articles 2, 3, 7, 8, 9,10, 11, and 19 of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights and articles 2, 9, 13, 14, 16, 19, and 26 of the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights….” Paragraph 105.

“Evidence has surfaced that you personally are sabotaging Mr Kanu’s unconditional release as mandated under jus cogens norms of international law binding on all nations irrespective of

consent. You have taken cynicism and hypocrisy to a new level.

“Your Government has taken extreme umbrage at Russian President Vladimir Putin’s violation of international law in attacking Ukraine and committing war crimes. But you have made the UK

complicit in flouting international law like Mr Putin by affirmatively encouraging the Government of Nigeria to continue its illegal detention of Nnamdi Kanu.”

“You and your country plunged to new depths. You go to war over the Falkland Islands thousands of miles from English shores with a tiny population of 3,500 to keep them free from Argentinian misgovernment. But Nnamdi Kanu, a British citizen, is abandoned to the cruel,

lawless dungeon of Nigeria’s DSS.

“Have you no sense of decency? Have you a heart of stone unmoved by monumental injustice?”

Fein had also earlier this year, written to President Muhammadu Buhari, reminding him of the dire consequences of keeping Kanu in illegal detention against UN Opinion and various court orders authorizing his immediate and unconditional release.

Kanu has remained in detention at the Abuja headquarters of the Department of State Services, DSS, since June 2021 when he was extraordinarily renditioned to Nigeria from Kenya.