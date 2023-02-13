Urhobo group embarks on pro Okowa, Sheriff protest

By Jimitota Onoyume

Warri: A group under the aegis of Urhobo Youth Leaders Association, UYLA, yesterday embarked on a peaceful protest in Warri, Delta state in support of the governorship bid of Speaker of the Delta state House of Assembly, Rt Hon Sheriff Oborevwori and the government of governor Ifeanyi Okowa.

The protesters who later stormed a meeting of the national executives of Urhobo Progress Union, UPU, at the Urhobo civic centre on Okere road enjoined the national president of UPU, Chief Ese Gam to call to order Urhobo using the name of UPU to drive their campaign against the governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic , PDP in the state, Oborevwori

An address read and presented to the national president of UPU, Chief Ese Gam, by president of the group, Chief Samuel Oghotomo, also enjoined the UPU, to stop those blackmailing and attacking the government of governor Okowa.

“We are here to urge the UPU as the apex body to wade into this matter and call to order these persons who believe in dragging their urhobo brother down because of primitive quest for power”.

In his response, the national president of the UPU, Chief Gam said the leadership will investigate the issues they raised, describing governor Okowa as a good friend of Urhobo nation.

The duo of Femi Okumagba and Vincent Oyibode who later addressed the press enjoined Urhobo to stop what they termed destroying their sons over selfish reasons.

Some of the placards the protesters carried read ,: ” Okowa a man to trust,” ” Okowa is a promise keeper “, ” proudly Sheriff for governor “.