Sam Obafemi, popularly known as “The Octopus”, is a unique individual with an unconventional approach to problem-solving. With over two decades of experience in industries such as manufacturing, oil and gas, ICT, and payment card infrastructure, Sam has a wealth of resources that form the foundation of his solutions.

Sam is a trained computer scientist turned Behavioural Change Therapist and Business Community and Membership Specialist, and holds certifications in several areas of expertise, including Cisco Certified Network Associate (CCNA), Oracle Certified Associate (OCA), Oracle Certified Professional (OCP), and CompTIA Certified Security Expert (S+).

With a focus on Business Processes, Change Management, Culture, and Business Model Development, Sam has extensive experience in providing training and consultancy services for corporate organizations, individuals, and groups. He has also served as a YouWiN Monitor and Consultant for YouWiN SMEs in the North-Central Region.

With a B.Tech (Hons) in Computer Science from the prestigious Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University, Sam has gone on to acquire professional qualifications in Human Systems, including a Certified Anger Mastery Coach and Therapist from Century Anger Management Institute (USA), and a Certified Peak Performance, Business and Life Coach (NCFE, UK). He holds an MBA from the University of Business Innovation and Sustainability (UBIS), Geneva – Switzerland, an MSc in Management from Ascencia Business School (College De Paris), Paris, France, and is currently studying for a Doctorate in Business Administration (DBA).

Sam is a versatile teacher, public speaker, writer, and business advisor. He is the author of several books, including ‘Fans Don’t Pay’, ‘Based on Logistics’, ‘But What Do I Know?’, ‘Fearless Seed’, ‘Rebellion is a Need’, ‘The Vexed God’, ‘My Valleys’, and others. As the former Vice President (Empowerment) of the Life Coaches Association of Nigeria (LCAN), Sam is well-respected in the industry and serves on the Advisory Board of several organizations, including Civitas Tunisia, Side Brief, Rehoboth Center for Elderly Care (RCEC) Nigeria, and School Resource Centre (SRC) Nigeria.

