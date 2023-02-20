Unleash Your Superpowers: Foluso Gbadamosi explores talent, purpose in new book

‘Unleash Your Superpowers’ centers on the subject of talents and innate abilities, while exploring the many dimensions they can take and ways to discover them. As individuals, we possess a wide range of talents and abilities that distinguish us from one another. Recognising these talents can at times prove difficult, but Foluso Gbadamosi simplifies the process by explicitly showing us how-to.

Being able to identify and put a name to the talents we possess as individuals may prove difficult at times. It is why some people feel untalented and, therefore, unfulfilled. Oprah Winfrey, Steve Jobs, Viola Davis, and Chimamanda Adichie are people who have recognised their innate abilities and have heavily invested in them. Studying the trajectory of some of these successful people, it is immediately noticeable that they’ve been on a totally different path before coming to the realization that they might need to change course. Chimamanda Adichie had been studying a science related course at the university before she decided to switch career paths. Oprah had been a news reporter before she switched to talk shows. The noticeable pattern here is recognising the need for change.

In this book, Foluso Gbadamosi explores the connection between talent and purpose. The successful people aforementioned did not only come to the realization of their talents, but they connected it to their purpose in life and this became their superpower. Mentioning any of their names brings to mind the things they are known for. Steve Jobs is known for the Apple company while Viola is known for her exceptional acting skills. If these people had not connected their innate abilities to their purpose, they just might not be where they currently are in life. Hence, the need to connect these two for maximum self-expression and actualization. There is no point in knowing how to do something excellently well and choosing not to do it. Apart from denying yourself the joy of fulfillment, you will be doing a great disservice to the world at large. Imagine a world without Apple products or great books like Half of a Yellow Sun or movies like The Woman King.

There is no talent that doesn’t need honing or sharpening. Foluso lays emphasis on this in one of the seven chapters that make up this book. “Like muscles, the more you develop your talents, the better they help you achieve your purpose.” Developing your talents into superpowers requires money and time investment and you must be willing to invest both. Making the most of your life depends solely on this. The making of Chimamanda did not take just one day of writing practice. Steve Jobs was obsessed with perfection and simplicity and he couldn’t have achieved that with just one try. There is no end to the process of development. However with each stage of development, “you unlock new levels of your talent, and it takes you farther and farther from where you started from.”

It is certainly unrealistic to claim that you become famous once you discover your talents and connect it to your purpose. This will be misleading and it is quite the opposite of what Foluso stresses in this book. Exploring your talent does not have to lead to fame, but what it does lead to is fulfillment. Getting to that point of fulfillment might be daunting, but Foluso Gbadamosi’s ‘Unleash Your Superpowers’ provides a guide to reaching that point of self-discovery at a reasonable pace peculiar to you. After all, our definition of success is relative and our pursuits individualistic. Each of us has to discover ourselves first before projecting that self-discovery into the society we inhabit.

Foluso’s thoughts are seamless, detailed and punctuated with interesting analogies to impress on you that realistic perspective on the subject matter of purpose The book does not fail at what it is intended for and it is to impart knowledge on why there is a need to connect your talent to purpose for the greater good of the world and your personal fulfillment.