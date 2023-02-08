Unizik lecturer gunned down in Anambra

.

AWKA—A lecturer at the Faculty of Education of Nnamdi Azikiwe University Awka, Anambra State, Anthony Eze, has been shot dead.

Eze was reportedly taking his children to school, yesterday, when gunmen stormed his residence and opened fire on him.

The deceased allegedly attempted to flee but was chased and gunned down, according to sources.

A source in the community said the gunmen came in a Toyota Corolla salon car.

A source said: “We were here this morning when Dr Eze was driving out of his house and suddenly a Toyota Corolla salon car pulled towards the entrance of his house and when he tried to drive back, they followed him and shot him on the chest. We ran away.

“We rushed him to the General Hospital, Amaku, and the doctor at the hospital confirmed that he was dead.”

The Police Public Relations Officer in the state, Tochukwu Ikenga, said the command was yet to get information about the incident.