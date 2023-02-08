UNIZIK Business School to mount certificate programmes for S/East traders, Anambra politicians

UNIZIK

By Vincent Ujumadu

THE Nnamdi Azikiwe University Business School, Awka is to mount training programmes for traders in the major cities of Onitsha, Nnewi and Aba as part of efforts to broaden their skills in business management.

Also to benefit from the programme are Anambra politicians and serving government appointees.

Addressing reporters on Wednesday in Awka, the director of the school, Professor Emma Okoye said 26 new masters and doctorate programmes in various fields of learning have also been approved for the school after a rigorous defense at the committee of the College of Postgraduate Studies of the university.

Okoye explained that Interested traders, both importers and exporters, would be trained in French and Chinese languages to improve their communication skills when they travel abroad to transact their businesses.

He said: ” We will conduct the training in Onitsha and in those other cities in a conducive environment the traders will appreciate. The training will last for three months and they will be awarded certificates.

” We have discussed with the leadership of the markets and they showed interest. However, the response has not been as encouraging as expected, but we are following up. Those that showed interest were not enough, which is why the programme has not taken off.

“After Onitsha, we will move to Nnewi and Aba because we believe these traders need the knowledge to enhance their businesses.”

According to him, UNIZIK Business School is also in contact with the Anambra State governor, Professor Chukwuma Soludo for the school to mount training programmes for the state’s political appointees as part of its corporate responsibility function, adding that the governor’s approval is still being expected.

Okoye added: “UNIZIK Business School has become a brand. We have broken new frontiers and are bringing quality people into the scheme.

” In a bid to deliver on world class learning experience for short term certificate programmes, we entered into collaboration with the Center for Regional and International Development (CRID) based in both Canada and United Kingdom in April, 2022.

“Also in August 2022, we forged a collaboration with the Onitsha Chamber of Commerce for certificate programmes in family and owner business management, cooperative and agri-business management, international business management, hospitality management, security studies and conflict resolution management, among others.

“Towards the end of last year,we entered into yet another collaboration with AfriHUB to forge partnership with foreign universities in Europe for both undergraduate courses and postgraduate programmes.”

The deputy director of the school, Dr. Chinedu Onyeizugbe, in his contribution, said UNIZIK Business School has taken its rightful position among business schools, adding that apart from having many international students, it has also become a consultant to many business schools.

He added that most of the alumni of the school were doing well in both their private businesses and public service.