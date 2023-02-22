Unemployment: FCTA launches 4th Abuja Business plan competition

Omeiza Ajayi, Abuja

As part of deliberate measures to stem the tide of youth unemployment in the nation’s capital, Abuja, the Federal Capital Territory Administration FCTA has launched the 4th Edition of the Abuja Business Plan Competition ABPC.

This was as the Administration said it was prioritizing skills development for young entrepreneurs in order to enhance Nigeria’s economic growth.

Permanent Secretary in the FCTA, Adesola Olusade stated this while launching the competition in Abuja.

According to Olusade, the Abuja Business Plan Competition was one of the innovative platforms the administration designed to foster youth participation in harnessing their potentials and also generating wealth.

He explained that the previous Competitions had produced young entrepreneurs who have become emerging leaders in the business world through their skills, products and services, which they are already exporting outside Nigeria.

He said, ” the FCT Administration believes firmly in the huge potentials of young Nigerians in producing the future business leaders and innovators who will rejuvenate the economic growth of our nation.

” That is why we are investing heavily in youth development projects, programs and interventions like the Abuja Business Plan Competition which has the potentials of creating jobs, generating wealth and building the next generation of business leaders”.

Also Speaking, the Managing Director, Abuja Enterprise Agency, Shehu Abdulkadir said the agency was partnering with several organisations to deepen the impact of Competition, while strengthening the achievements of the past.

Earlier in his remarks, the Director General, Small and Medium Enterprises Development Agency ( SMEDAN) , Wale Fasanya hinted on donating an award to the winners of the competition.

Fasanya also noted his agency was collaborating with some financial Institutions to give interest free loans to the young entrepreneurs.

In his remarks, the Chief Representative of Japan International Cooperation Agency ( JICA), Yuzurio Susumiu , said his country was interested in the youths entrepreneurial skills development, because of its belief in that the future lies with them.

Susumiu acknowledged that Nigerian youths were already doing well in the area of innovative ideas and business development.