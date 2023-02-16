Uncertainty surrounds PSG as three stars set to depart

By Seyifunmi Awobiyi

French giants, Paris Saint Germain (PSG) are likely to lose three big names in the summer as the club is desperately trying to hand the players contract extensions.

Lionel Messi, Sergio Ramos, and Neymar are unsure whether they will continue at the Ligue 1 side ahead of the coming season.

Messi is highly uncertain if he will be at the Parc de France for another year as the League leaders are still trying to communicate an extension with him.

According to L’Equipe, the 2022 World Cup winner is frustrated with the club as he indicated that the club is centered around Kylian Mbappe and does not feel to get involved.

The Argentine has been linked with a big-money move to MLS side, Inter Miami.

Ramos is doubtful whether he wants to stay or moves out of the Parisian’s dressing room in the summer.

Nevertheless, the four-time Champions League winner expressed that he is taking it one day at a time and will focus on the extension.

PSG are willing to dump Neymar in the summer as he has been in an unpredictable form and had been in multiple scrimmages behind the scenes.

The Brazilian has been reportedly linked to a move to Chelsea.

The Red and Blues are considering the return of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang to the French league as he has had a challenging term at Stamford Bridge.