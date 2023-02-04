UN-Habitat Ambassador to Nigeria calls for systemic fight against corruption

By Fortune Eromosele

The United Nations Habitat Ambassador to Nigeria, Dr. Raymond Edoh has called for a holistic and systemic approach to the fight against corruption in Nigeria.

Raymond made the statement in an exclusive interview after the Presidential Advisory Committee Against Corruption, PACAC event was declared open by the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, President Muhammadu Buhari at the National Judicial Institute, Jabi.

According to Edoh, “Integrity, transparency and the fight against corruption have to be part of the Nigerian culture. They have to be taught as fundamental values in our homes, and schools cutting across all levels of our formal educational institutions including religious establishments.

“According to Padmé Amidala, Star Wars, ‘There are still those of us who work to overcome corruption and believe it to be possible.’ This is the reason why we are here today. We believe in our nation and we have confidence that assuredly, we will overcome the fight against corruption.

“Pope Francis once said, ‘Corruption is paid by the poor. That is true. The rich get illegally richer at the expense of the poor.’ But this time, we the Nigerian youths have made up our minds to fight corruption and we remain focused at it. Nigeria would be better.

“As a youth leader, we are Proud of President Muhammadu Buhari for this opportunity and decision to fight corruption.

“Similarly, I appreciate the Chairman, Presidential Advisory Committee Against Corruption, PACAC, Professor Itse Sagay, SAN, for his resolve in fighting corruption. He has shown prowess over and over again. We hope as younger generation to take over the fight from where they would stop to the next level,” he added.

The PACAC conference with the theme: “The Fight Against Corruption: The Past, the Present, and the Future,” examined the anti-corruption campaigns and evaluated the fight against corruption in the country holistically.