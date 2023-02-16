Umo Eno woos Etim Ekpo with Palm Oil industry

…as Enoidem Vows to Deliver PDP at all Levels

The governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in Akwa Ibom State, Pastor Umo Eno has unveiled his economic development plans for the people of Etim Ekpo LGA with the assurance of setting up palm oil refineries for large-scale commercial palm oil production.

Speaking at the PDP campaign rally in Utu, the headquarters of Etim Ekpo LGA, Pastor Eno assured that the abundant oil palm resources in the area would be harnessed for job creation and economic transformation with the establishment of palm oil-processing plants by his administration.

Eno added that his administration would also focus more on rural development as contained in his economic blueprint known as ARISE Agenda, an acronym for Agricultural revolution, Rural Development, Infrastructural maintenance, Security management and Educational advancement.

According to him, the ARISE Agenda will find expression in Etim Ekpo LGA through the construction of rural roads, cottage hospitals, remodelling of schools and markets and recreation facilities.

He however pleaded with Etim Ekpo people to vote for Atiku Abubakar, Barr. Emmanuel Enoidem, Mr Aniekan Umanah and Mr. Mfon Idung as president, senator, House of Representatives and House of Assembly members in this month and next month’s elections.

Speaking also at the rally, the PDP Senatorial Candidate for Ikot Ekpene District, Barr. Emmanuel Enoidem, said that the only political party in Akwa Ibom State that could win the forthcoming elections is the PDP.

“We will not just win all elective positions come February 25 and March 11, 2023; we will win with a landslide. No matter what any desperate politician thinks or does, we are winning the Ikot Ekpene Senatorial election,” he declared.

Enoidem accused opponents of the PDP of desperate antics and resorting to criminality in their bid to draw attention but vowed that the long arm of the law would such persons.

“Umo Eno is the only 2023 governorship candidate standing on two legs. Others are standing on one leg. Some don’t even have a leg to stand on,” Enoidem boasted.

On the presidential elections coming up in 10 days’ time, he said confidently that Atiku Abubakar is Nigeria’s next President. “Nigeria cannot afford a sick President to govern a sick nation. Atiku is detribalized. He is a patriot, an experienced former Vice President who will help stabilise Nigeria”.

In his remarks, Governor Udom Emmanuel, represented by his wife, Martha, commended the people of Etim Ekpo for standing firm in support of his completion agenda and the succession plan.

He noted that Etim Ekpo has always been a PDP stronghold and was confident that PDP will sweep all five elected posts clean.