Umo Eno defeats Akan Okon in Supreme Court

…Apex Court fines Okon N5m

The appeal by Mr Akan Ekpe Okon against the PDP governorship candidate, Pastor Umo Eno, has been dismissed by the Supreme Court.

Akan Okon had challenged the eligibility of Pastor Eno to stand for election as the Candidate of the PDP and appealed that the court should rather declare him as a candidate, claiming he came second with 3 votes at the primaries.

Okon approached the Supreme Court in Appeal Number SC/CV/172/2023, having lost previously at both the Federal High Court and the Appeal Court.

The Supreme Court in its judgement held that Pastor Umo Eno who was duly nominated by his Party, PDP on May 25, 2022, was eminently qualified for the elections.

It also decided that Akan Okon pays the fine of 5m naira earlier directed by the appellate court.