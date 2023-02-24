UK mulls foreign students from bringing family, names conditions – Report

British Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak leaves 11 Downing Street, ahead of delivering his one-year Spending Review in the House of Commons on November 25, 2020. Photo: Yui Mok/PA Wire/dpa

By Biodun Busari

The United Kingdom is planning to bar foreign students from bringing their spouses and children on academic grounds in the country except on studying “high-value” degrees.

According to The Times on Friday, the high-value courses are science, mathematics, and engineering, and as such, international students granted visas to study these courses can relocate to the UK with their families.

The report disclosed that the British Prime Minister, Rishi Sunak and the Home Secretary, Suella Braverman, are considering the policy over the concerns that statistics of family members joining foreign students have risen to almost eight times.

Currently, the UK permits spouses and parents of any foreign student to travel with them on the basis of a valid student visa.

It was reported that Nigerians accounted for the highest rise in the number of dependants accompanying persons with study visas in 2022.

Nigerians also accounted for the largest increase in sponsored study grants compared with 2019, increasing by 57,545 (+686%) to a record high of 65,929, making them the third largest nationality group in the latest year.

The Times reported that the new immigration numbers revealed that 490,763 students were given visas in 2022, and were accompanied by 135,788 dependants — spouses and children – which were 16,047 in 2019.

Foreign students would also be excluded from bringing families unless they are studying at a higher level, such as a master’s degree or doctoral degree, the report added.

However, universities and members of parliament from all parties criticised the proposals, pointing to research suggesting that foreign students contribute £35 billion a year to the economy.

The development is the latest in Braverman’s “aspirations” to control migrants from entering the UK.

Vanguard had reported how the home secretary considered reforming the graduate visa route, by proposing that foreign students would have to obtain a work visa by getting a skilled job or leave the UK within six months after the end of their academic programmes.