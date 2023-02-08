Ugwumba’s book strengthens Ugwogo-Nike world view, faults Ohu caste system

File photo for illustration.

By Dennis Agbo

A new book, “Invasion of Indigenous Nikeland by the Igala, Izzi-Okpoto and Aro: Ugwogo Nike Past, Present and Future,” written by a former member of the Enugu State House of Assembly, Hon. Chief Joseph Agbo Ugwumba, has redirected public views on the history of Nike heterogenous community and disclaimed the old believe that some parts of the community, particularly Ugwogo-Nike, were slaves or Ohu.

The book particularly faults WRG Horton whose 1936 thesis on African Journal has severally been used as reference point by historians, who hithato tagged the people of Ugwogo-Nike as slaves, called Ohu in Igbo parlance.

Demolishing previously distorted history of Ugwogo-Nike, Ugwumba said the people of Ugwogo-Nike were the very indigenous inhabitants of the present Nike Community in Enugu East local government area of Enugu state that was invaded by external aggressors who later claimed ownership of their vast land and branded his people slaves.

The book will be co-launched with is previous book “Local Government Administrative System in Nigeria: Reflections on the Creation of Enugu East Local Government Area,” at the occasion slated to take place at Ugwogo-Nike Ancestral home (Ugwumba’s residence) Ugwogo.

Addressing the media, on Tuesday in Enugu, ahead of the book launch, Ugwumba said that the book was not politically motivated or for political reasons but to put the records straight that Ugwuogo Nike people were autochnonous people of Nike not slaves or aliens.

He lamented that some people were trying to distort history by saying that Ugwuogo people were not original Nike people but migrants which he said was not true, because according to him, if Ugwuogo people were migrants, they would not have owned the expanse of land and resources at their disposal.

The former lawmker who traced the origin of Ugwuogo Nike to Igbusa in Delta State, said that before the invasion in Nike kingdom, they were united but broke into different areas scattered in other parts of Enugu and Ebonyi states.

On the second book on local government administration and the creation of Enugu East, Ugwumba said that Nikeland was highly marginalised in the scheme of things until Enugu East local government area was excised from the present Enugu North local government.

He lamented that Enugu East was underdeveloped until 2011 when the administration of former Governor Sullivan Chime came and opened up road networks to linked various parts of Nike especially Ugwuogo Nike.

He also lamented that he played a prominent role in ensuring that Enugu East local government was created but regretted that his efforts seemed to have been forgotten or mentioned when the story of Enugu East local government is being told.

“What prompted me to write the book is to exray my contribution to the development of my local government. All my efforts were neglected even when I went to the former military presidents Abdulsalami and Abacha with others but I was not mentioned anywhere.

“It is not proper for a person to cook food but when it comes to sharing the food, the person is forgotten. As a leader that championed 24 communities in Nike, I was not mentioned anywhere,” he noted.

The author however said that the book was not about himself but to show efforts made to ensure that Nikeland got a fair share from the government especially by giving them a local government of their own.

The Governor of Enugu State, Chief Ifeanyi Lawrence Ugwuanyi will be a special guest of honour at the forthcoming occasion while former Governor Sullivan Chime; former Minister, Barth Nnaji; Speaker of Enugu State House of Assembly, Chief Edward Ubosi as well as Sen. Chimaroke Nnamani will be guests of honour.