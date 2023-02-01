There was jubilation in Nsukka, Igbo-Eze North and Udenu local government areas of Enugu State on Wednesday as Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi and candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for Enugu North Senatorial District stormed Ogige Market, Nsukka, Eke Ozzi Market, Ogrute, and Obollo Afor Market in the three councils respectively, to canvass votes for the PDP ahead of the forthcoming general election.

Governor Ugwuanyi, who trekked with his campaign train along and inside the markets canvassing votes for the PDP, received cheers and got endorsements from jubilant traders and teeming supporters.

The governor urged the market traders and supporters to vote for the PDP during the elections by casting their votes in the ballot paper where the symbol of an Umbrella is for them to continue to enjoy peace and good governance in the state.

While in Ogige Market, Nsukka, Governor Ugwuanyi inaugurated a Mini Fire Service Station his administration built and equipped with a firefighting truck, a Rapid Respond Vehicle, among other working tools, to enhance safety of life and property in the market.

Declaring the traders’ unanimous support for Governor Ugwuanyi’s senatorial bid, that of the PDP governorship candidate in Enugu State, Dr. Peter Ndubuisi Mbah and other PDP candidates, the Chairman of Ogige Market Traders Association, Nsukka (OMATAN), Hon. Dr. Mrs. Ngozi Ozioko told the governor that “the entire market traders have resolved and asked me to inform you that our votes are exclusively for you and other PDP candidates in the state. None will miss as they all agreed to give you 100 percent votes in the forthcoming elections.”

The OMATAN Chairman maintained that the governor’s magnanimity and kind gesture towards market traders in Enugu State are exceptional, stressing the he deserves their overwhelming votes and maximum support at all times.