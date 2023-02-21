Ugwuanyi prays for Ekweremadu over UK ordeals

Ekweremadu

…as Enugu West zone endorses PDP guber candidate, Dr. Mbah, others

The people of Enugu West Senatorial District under the auspices of ‘Enugu West United for Peter Mbah/Ifeanyi Ossai’ yesterday held a massive endorsement rally for the governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Enugu State, Dr. Peter Ndubuisi Mbah, and his running mate, Barr. Ifeanyi Ossai, as well as other PDP candidates.

The people also commended Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi for standing firm in his belief in equity, justice and fairness regarding the rotational zoning arrangement of the governorship seat of the state.

At the successful rally which witnessed the reception of huge number of members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Enugu West Senatorial District led by former acting Chairman of the APC in Enugu State and former Deputy Governorship candidate of the APC in 2019 general election, Prince Gilbert Chikwado Chukwu, who decamped to the PDP, Governor Ugwuanyi went down on his knees with other party stalwarts after he asked the state Chairman of Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Rev. Amb. Emmanuel Edeh to pray for the Senator representing the district in the National Assembly, Prof. Ike Ekweremadu and his family over their ordeals in the United Kingdom.

Governor Ugwuanyi before addressing the crowd first said: “Please there is something that we are going to do. There is our brother who is not here. We are a family in Enugu State. We will pray for him and his family.

“I hereby call upon the Chairman of Christian Association of Nigeria, Enugu State, Rev. Emmanuel Edeh to come and pray for our brother, our son and our friend, Most Distinguished Senator Ike Ekweremadu.”

Offering the prayers, Rev. Edeh beseeched God to “intervene in the situation that has held our brother, Distinguished Senator Prof. Ike Ekweremadu. You have been doing it Oh Lord and we ask on this ground today that you will do it for us and liberate Ike Ekweremadu for us and bring him back in safety and joy in the name of Jesus Christ.”

Speaking on behalf of the traditional rulers from Enugu West Senatorial District, Igwe Godwin Madu of Mbogu Kingdom, Achi, Oji River Local Government Area, who is the Chairman of Traditional Rulers Council, Enugu North Senatorial District, disclosed that they came to the rally to thank Governor Ugwuanyi for being a God fearing leader who has conscience and believes strongly in the principles of equity, justice and fairness.

Igwe Madu equally applauded the governor for standing firmly on the established rotational zoning arrangement of governorship position in the state and for also choosing Dr. Mbah to be his successor, saying: “His Excellency (Ugwuanyi) is a good person to have chosen Peter Mbah. Mbah is capable, competent and someone who has the passion and chains of investments throughout the world but came home to strive to lead Enugu State. This is not a mean feat.”

The monarch advised Dr. Mbah to emulate the guiding principles of Governor Ugwuanyi which ensured that he kept faith with the rotational zoning arrangement, against all odds.

Earlier, the Chairman of Enugu West United for Peter Mbah/Ifeanyi Ossai, Senator Ben Collins Ndu disclosed that the rally was to cement the vow made by the people of Enugu West Senatorial District in August 2021 on their stance for justice, equity and fairness, and that they will support Governor Ugwuanyi’s decision in respect of his preferred governorship candidate in 2023.

Senator Ndu expressed delight that the vow has yielded the desired result through the emergence of Dr. Mbah from Owo, Nkanu East Local Government Area in Enugu East Senatorial District, saying: “Today, we have seen the result. Today, it has given birth to Okwute (Peter Mbah). We thank God for this day.

“May I at this juncture tell us that we are here for one reason; and that is to endorse the only person we have, the only candidate that Enugu West is going to run the election for; and that person is Dr. Peter Ndubuisi Mbah, the PDP governorship candidate in our state.”

The Chairman of Enugu West United announced the presence of members of the APC who came in their numbers to join the PDP and declare their total support for Gov. Ugwuanyi, Dr. Mbah and the PDP.

Receiving the APC decampees, the State Chairman of the PDP, Hon. Augustine Nnamani told them that all the rights and privileges of the PDP have been extended to them, stressing that the party is waxing stronger in the state because of the good works and uncommon leadership style of Governor Ugwuanyi.

Other speakers at the event namely, the Co-Chairman of Enugu West United and Deputy Minority Leader, House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Toby Okechukwu; former member of House of Representatives and Deputy Director General (West) of PDP State Campaign Council, Rt. Hon. Dr. Ogbuefi Ozomgbachi; the Deputy Speaker of the State House of Assembly, Hon. Uche Ugwu; the Chairman of Awgu LGA, Hon. Pedro Nwankwo; State Secretary of the PDP, Cletus Akalusi, the party’s Zonal Chairman, Enugu West Senatorial District, Ozo Okey Ozoani, and representative of the Enugu West youths, Comrade Chidi Ilogebe hailed Governor Ugwuanyi for his good works and commitment to the principles of equity, justice and fairness, reiterating the resolve of the people of the district to support and vote massively for Dr. Mbah and other PDP candidates at the polls.

They stated that Dr. Mbah is a thoroughbred and has the intellectual prowess to take Enugu State to the next level, revealing that Enugu West Senatorial District has no governorship candidate and will be a determining factor in the March 11 governorship election.

The climax of the event was the movement of a motion for the endorsement of the PDP guber candidate, Dr. Mbah as the sole candidate of Enugu West Senatorial District in the forthcoming governorship election by the Deputy Governor of the State, Hon. Mrs. Cecilia Ezeilo, which was seconded by former Commissioner for Health, Dr. Uche Uzochukwu and unanimously adopted by the people.

Responding, Dr. Mbah expressed great delight at the outpouring of love, solidarity and support by the leaders and people of Enugu West Senatorial District, stating that massive victory awaits the PDP in a few days time.

The PDP guber candidate expressed his profound gratitude to Governor Ugwuanyi for his emergence and commitment to the principles of equity, justice and fairness, describing the governor as “the man God used to enable our emergence, a man who has deposited Enugu State in the hands of God and has allowed God to take a prominent position in all that he does.”

Dr. Mbah went further to appreciate the leaders and people of Enugu West Senatorial District “for this honour and this endorsement they have done today,” declaring that with the massive endorsement “defeat stares our opposition in the face; the camp of the opposition is in a terrible disarray.

“The people of Enugu West, I want to tell you that you are going to be rewarded for this loyalty and support you have demonstrated today. We will reciprocate this gesture with massive development of Enugu West.

“Let me also assure you that we are going to be guided by the principles of equity, justice and fairness that Ugwuanyi’s administration is renowned for. We are going to adopt and apply that in all that we do in Enugu State.”

Addressing the jubilant crowd, Governor Ugwuanyi, who re-echoed the sentiments, commitment and unequivocally articulated position of the people of Enugu West Senatorial District during the Ifemelumma Rally of August 7, 2021, pointed out that the historic event was “statement of fact, it was a philosophy and indeed it was Ofo.”

The governor hinted that the sentiment of support and solidarity freely expressed at the Ifemelumma Rally was unmistakable and was also the determination of leaders and people of Enugu West Senatorial District to defend their position on leadership succession in Enugu State.

Governor Ugwuanyi thanked the people of Enugu West Senatorial District for their determination, consistency, and support to the PDP and most importantly for the endorsement of all the candidates of the party in the forthcoming general election for consolidation of achievements in the past years and creation of hope for more transformative leadership.

“I therefore enjoin you to rise to the occasion on the election day of February 25 and March 11 by voting massively for our party, PDP. Remember that you vote PDP by voting umbrella.”