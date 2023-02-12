Ugandan American bases Boxer Sulaiman Segawa focuses on building personal brand

A Ugandan American bases professional boxer from Kampala, Uganda, and businessman, Sulaiman Segawa is known for building his personal brand over the years.

Sulaiman commonly known as the Technician is a Ugandan-born-America-based professional boxer. He has a southpaw style of fighting.



He made his professional debut on 21 April 2013 at the age of 21.



As of September 2021, he is ranked 99 out of 1547 best pro-boxer in the world according to BoxRec. Segawa holds the 2019 National Boxing Association Intercontinental Champion title. While in the Netherlands he adopted a Dutch-style approach to kickboxing.



He was born on 22 May 1991 in Kampala, Uganda. In 2014, Segawa was recruited by UK-based Atlantic Entertainment. He had over 240 amateur fights.



His professional career began on 21 April 2013, when he won four round bouts fighting with Armstrong Mwanje. The fight was held at Sabrina`s Pub in Kampala. From 2015 to 2017, Sula was based in Team Holzken, Harleem in the Netherlands training and fighting kickboxing. While in the Netherlands, he made a winning debut against Djiby Diagne, the fight took place at Theater de Borenburg, Voerendaal on 14th January 2017. In 2018, Sula transferred to the USA.



While his actual accomplishments as a kickboxer have been all based in the Diaspora, Sulaiman Segewa has been credited with popularizing the sport of boxing in Uganda and abroad (a discipline that previously generated minimal fan interest in Uganda) and has managed to build up a large fan following.

In his debut fight against Armstrong Mwanje on April 21, 2013, where he won by unanimous decision (UD), he managed to attract the largest attendance as a young boxer and showcased his talent. This perhaps made his largest fan following both online and across the globe.



Today, Sulaiman has one of the largest online fan bases of anyone in both Uganda and the Diaspora. His fans have created various memes associated with him.



Sulaiman is known for his humorous personality and flamboyant showmanship, traits which have helped him to popularize the sport and helped him to gain a large fan following.



Born in Kampala, Uganda, on May 22, 1991, Sulaiman is arguably Uganda’s biggest boxing export to the US.