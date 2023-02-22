Udom to A’Ibom voters: Don’t sell your PVCs for any reason

By Chioma Onuegbu, Uyo

AHEAD of the general elections, Akwa Ibom State Governor, Mr Udom Emmanuel, has appealed to eligible voters in the state not to sell their Permanent Voter Cards, PVCs, to anyone for any reason.

Emmanuel also appealed to them to come out on February 25, and March 11 to vote for all the candidates of the PDP both at the national and in the state in order to bring in PDP which has the capacity to address their hardship into power.

He spoke while addresing the mamoth crowd at the PDP campaign rally on Tuesday in Nsit Ubium local government area, the home country of the PDP governorship candidate, Pastor Umo Eno.

He even enlightened them on what to do to ensure that they do not invalidate their votes during the elections.

His words: “Please, there should be no over-voting. Make sure that you are accredited before you vote. If you are not accredited before you vote it will count as over-voting.

“So make sure that you are accredited before you vote so that you don’t invalidate your vote.

Keep your PVCs well. If anyone comes to buy your PVCs don’t sell it for any reason, that is your power to put the next government in place.

“In the midst of our present economic predicament, the only man who can lead the way, who has the capacity, knowledge, experience and the love for the people is Alhaji Atiku Abubakar”

Similarly, the State Chairman of PDP, Elder Aniekan Akpan, called on the people of Nsit Ubium to ensure that they go out enmasse to vote for their son as the next governor of the state, assuring them that “Umo Eno remains the sole governoeship candidate for PDP in Akwa Ibom State”

Also addressing the rally, the gubernatorial candidate , Pastor Umo Eno, appreciated the state leadership of the party headed by governor Emmanuel and his kinsmen for the overwhelming support they have given to him since his nomination for the governorship position.

He assured his people of his resolve to translate every item on his manifesto to concrete reality when elected into office including massive rural development, and youths empowerment.

“By the grace of God and with your support when we come into office, within the first 100 days Akwa Ibom will begin to experience massive rural development in the rural areas across the state”, Eno assured.

The political stakeholders of PDP in the LGA, including the member representing Etinan Federal Constituency, and former speaker of Akwa Ibom State House of Assembly, Hon. Onofiok Luke and Senator Effiong Bob, in their separate remarks, assured that the people would vote massively for the PDP.

The PDP flags were presented to the gubernatorial candidate Pastor Umo Eno, candidate for Nsit Ubium State House of Assembly, Hon. Otobong Bob, Candidate Etinan/Nsit Ibom/Nsit Ubium House of Representatives, Obong Paul Ekpo, and Candidate for Uyo Senatorial District, Hon. Aniekan Bassey by the state party chairman at the rally.