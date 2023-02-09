Udom inaugurates 13-member drug control C’mttee

Governor Udom Emmanuel

By Chioma Onuegbu, Uyo

GOVERNOR Udom Emmanuel of Akwa Ibom State has inaugurated a thirteen-member Drug Control Committee for the state, to curb the menace of illicit drug abuse, trafficking and its attendant consequences in the society.

Emmanuel, according to a statement by his media Aide, Mr Essien Ndueso inaugurated the Committee which was instituted in line with a federal government policy that an agency complementary to the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, (NDLEA), be replicated in every state, on Wednesday in Uyo.

Inaugurating the committee which has the first lady, Martha Udom Emmanuel, as Chairman, and Mrs Esther Ukpe of the Ministry of Economic Development as Secretary, the governor lauded his wife for succour provided to the less privileged, people battling cancer and Gender- Based Violence (GBV) victims through her Pet project- Family Empowerment And Youth Re-orientation Path Initiative (FEYReP).

He also acknowledged effort of state commander of the NDLEA, Mrs. Obot Bassey, and a member of the committee, in combating drug-related crimes in the state, and urged the team to bring to bear such vigour in delivering on and realising the mandate of the committee.

His words: “So let’s take this as a major burden in our heart. If we stamp out illicit drugs in our communities today, there won’t be armed robbery, there won’t be kidnapping. Anybody who goes on kidnapping or rubbery is under the influence of drugs. So please let us try as much as practicable to minimize this.

“All hands must be on deck, let us not spare anybody. You are not safe because the day your child falls into that thing you are finished because all your suffering on that child is gone. No child on drugs can be useful to the parents.

“For NDLEA, a job well done means more job to be done. Let us know where those who sell these drugs are, those who promote it, and those who use it. We can fortify your team. We have a crack team that cuts across all armed forces. We can go after them”

The governor noted that the Committee is to liaise with NDLEA and relevant agencies towards scaling awareness for prevention of drug abuse in the state, support the framework for all drugs reduction activities, advise government in the intra state intervention options, generate data and report best drug prevention programmes, and other activities that may be deemed fit and effect of drugs abuse in the society.

Responding shortly after the inauguration, the first Lady, Martha Udom Emmanuel thanked the governor for setting the committee in motion, and assured that they would intensify sensitisation campaigns against drug abuse, trafficking and where necessary, ensure adequate legal actions against unrepentant drug abusers in the state.