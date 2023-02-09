Udi new Monarch priorities youth employment, security for Enugu community

By Dennis Agbo

The newly elected Traditional Ruler of Udi Acient Kingdom in Enugu state, Chief Chinyelugo Samuel Aneke has pledged to prioritize employment for the youths and security of his subjects as his core mandate concerns.



He also said that he was worried that most youths in the country, including members of his community roam around the country without jobs, saying that lack of jobs constitute part of security problems which only its creation will help resolve.



He therefore said that when he assumes the throne properly, he would liaise with the well-to-do members of his community to find means of wealth creation among Udi town members and establishment effective security architecture in the community.



The Igwe-elect made the pledge, on Tuesday, shortly after being elected as Ekwuruoha IV of Udi in an unopposed election where 640 members of the community queued behind him in the election observed by the Enugu State commissioner for Chieftaincy matters, Mr. C.C Egwumgbe and other staff of the ministry.



Aneke said: “I feel good and happy, it was a common voice election, a voice of the people, saying one thing and conducted peacefully. The promise I have for the Udi community is that God has given us peace and I will ensure that peace remains with us. There should be equity and fair play, I will ensure that everybody have equal rights in the community.



“My priority among the things I wish to achieve is the future of the youths. I will be more interested in the young people in Udi town. Some of them have no jobs, I’ll mobilize our people who are better to do on how we can take care of our youths who will take care of our town when we will no longer be there. There has also to be the security of our people and other things can follow.”

The commissioner for Chieftaincy Matters, Egwumgbe, stated that the election of Aneke was a unique type of an election process he has witnessed in a recent time.



“This is of a difference, for the entire Udi to select their traditional ruler. We are here to witness and you use option A4 for the election. The election is one of the best, the finest,” Egwumgbe said.



He advised the community to arrange for the Igwe-elect to be presented to the Udi local government authority, while the community will also write to Ministry of Chieftaincy Matters for his presentation to the Governor of Enugu state.



President General of the community, Dr. Chinedu Onyia noted that what the 13 members Electoral committee gave to Enugu state was an Udi template where all regulations of the state were observed in line with the community’s constitution and regulation of the state.