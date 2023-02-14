UBTH gives 50 percent subsidy on treatment to mark anniversary

By Ozioruva Aliu

BENIN CITY – THE University of Benin teaching Hospital (UBTH) yesterday offered 50 per cent discount for some category of ailment to mark its 50th anniversary where some of the beneficiaries said the quality of care in the tertiary healthcare facility remain unparalleled and called on the hospital to sustain special efforts aimed at providing quality and affordable medical services to the people.



Speaking at the launch of the event, the Chief Medical Director of the hospital, Professor Darlington Obaseki noted that the subsidized special surgery as an initiative is to give back to the society.



He added that assessing medical care globally does not come cheap, particularly for persons who are not covered in the National Health Insurance Scheme but said the hospital remained committed to providing quality medical services for its communities and Nigerians seeking quality healthcare solutions.

He said “In this month of February, UBTH is providing 50% subsidy on some high end minimal invasive procedures such as Endoscopic and Laparoscopic surgeries, Colonoscopy, Optical Coherence Tomography (OCT) among others.” he said



The patients numbering over 115 registered and screened in the initiative tagged, “Subsidized Specialized Surgeries” said the development is uncommon and expressed joy to be part of the beneficiaries in the subsidized surgeries.



A patient who spoke on behalf of other beneficiaries simply identified as Lucky, said he was one of the patients that benefitted in the subsidized surgery, after having lost hope in accessing healthcare services at other hospitals owing to the huge cost involved in getting medical care.