UAE visa ban: Buhari asks Emirates Airline to resume flights operations

By Prince Okafor

President Muhammadu Buhari has called on the United Arab Emirates, UAE, government to lift its visa ban on Nigerians.

This is also coming even as he requested for the resumption of the suspended operations of Emirates Airline in the country.

Buhari disclosed his position on Tuesday during a telephone conversation with the President of the United Arab Emirates, Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

Buhari had earlier called Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan to condole with him on the death of his mother-in-law, Sheikha Maryam Al Falasi, during which important issues of mutual concern between the two countries came up.

However, in a statement issued by the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, Buhari requested that his UAE counterpart review the blanket visa ban imposed on Nigerians intending to travel to the UAE.

The President recalled that mutually beneficial excellent relations have subsisted between the two nations over many years, symbolised by robust economic interactions and regular consultations on matters of common interest, including engagements at the highest political levels.

“The recent irritants in bilateral relations generated by consular issues relating to the behaviour of some Nigerians in the UAE are being ironed out.

“No country including Nigeria will condone criminalities and illegal behaviours.

“We will apply necessary sanctions through appropriate judicial process against anyone identified to have committed criminal acts in the UAE.

“I request that the issue be allowed to be handled by the relevant security/intelligence agencies of the two countries and to come up with lasting solutions to the problems associated with criminalities and illegalities.”

On the issue of Emirates airline suspension of flights operations in Nigeria, Buhari also requested a resumption of the suspended operations of Emirates Airline in the country.

President Buhari assured the UAE leader that the issue of the Emirates funds was receiving appropriate attention alongside those of other foreign airlines operating in Nigeria, adding that the Central Bank of Nigeria had been directed to increase foreign exchange allocation to the airline.