TY Danjuma Foundation to spend over N2bn on grants, programmes in 5yrs

By Gabriel Ewepu, Abuja





THE TY Danjuma Foundation, Friday, disclosed plans to spend over N2 billion on grants and programmes related costs in five years. The disclosure was made during a press conference in Abuja by the Chief Executive Officer, TY Danjuma Foundation, Gima Forje during the ‘Projects Inception Meeting for Grantees’ of the Foundation.



Forje maintained that the Foundation remains committed to funding interventions that are impactful, and he explained that the meeting is to prepare partners for the Foundation’s strategic shift from an annual to a multi-year funding approach. He also said the approach is to build long-lasting, impactful and sustainable partnerships that would make the expected impact. He also explained that the N2bn in grants and programmes related cost is basically to support interventions by non-profits working in its focus areas across Nigeria from 2023 – 2027. According to him, as the Foundation broadens its reach into communities across Nigeria, providing rapid response to humanitarian emergencies; as well as broadening the knowledge base, research, learning and documentation will be an integral part of the Foundation’s efforts.

He also pointed on that the Foundation’s strategies for promoting access to quality healthcare for the next five years will include funding initiatives that seek to reduce preventable blindness and improve vision; increase access to quality maternal and child health services; reduce the burden of neglected tropical diseases (NTDs) on patients; and deliver comprehensive free healthcare services at the grassroots where there is a dire need of access to quality healthcare.



The Foundation also maintained that it will continue to invest in its strategic objective of strengthening non-profit organisations through targeted capacity building programmes. Meanwhile, participants at the meeting said it provided them opportunity and also served as an avenue for the Foundation and its partners to lay the groundwork for effective and “efficient implementation of mutually conceptualised life-touching projects intended to reach over 3 million Nigerians.”



In view of the new strategy, the inception meeting was a vital onboarding process for grantees to imbibe the specifics and requirements for achieving the Foundation’s strategic goals and objectives for the 5-year period. The TY Danjuma Foundation since 2009 has awarded over ₦4.7 billion in grants for the implementation of 336 projects across 36 States and the Federal Capital Territory, FCT, touching over 10 million Nigerians.