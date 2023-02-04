Two operatives of defunct SARS to die by hanging for extra-judicial killing

.

By Davies Iheamnachor

A Rivers State High sitting in Port Harcourt has been convicted and sentenced to death by hanging two operatives of the defunct Special Anti Robbery Squad, SARS, for unlawfully killing two friends, Michael Akor and Michael Igwe.

The two former cops had in 2015 at Oyigbo Local Government Area of the state killed their said two victims.

Five members of the disbanded SARS team, ASP Samuel Chigbu, Shedrack Ibibo, Magus Awuri, Ogoligo and Olisa Emeka were standing trial for the killing.

But ASP Samuel Chigbu and Ogoligo died in custody at the correctional centre in Port Harcourt, while Shedrack Ibibo, Magus Awuri, Olisa Emeka continued with the trial.

After many years of legal battle the trial Judge, Justice M O Opara in her judgment convicted Shedrack Ibibo, Magus Awuri of conspiracy to murder and murder, but discharged and acquitted Olisa Emeka.