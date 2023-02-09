Twitter freely available again in Turkey

Users in Turkey were again able to access Twitter after reported restrictions within the country following devastating earthquakes earlier in the week.

Twitter was accessible without remote access services, or VPNs, on Thursday morning.

The organisation Netblocks, which monitors internet restrictions, had reported the block earlier on Wednesday citing several internet providers in Turkey.

Users at the time could only access the service via VPN.

There was initially no official confirmation of the alleged restrictions.

Turkish politicians and celebrities had accused the Ankara government of deliberately disrupting communication via Twitter.

“Twitter has been informed by the Turkish government that access will be reenabled shortly,” Twitter boss, Elon Musk, wrote overnight.

Over the past few days, people buried under the rubble had used social media to call for help. (dpa/NAN)