TV reporter, 9-yr-old girl shot dead in US

By Biodun Busari

A 19-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly shooting dead a television journalist and a 9-year-old girl in central Florida, in the United States, on Wednesday afternoon.

The authorities identified the suspect to be Keith Melvin Moses for carrying out two fatal shootings in the Orlando-area neighbourhood, Fox News reports.

Orange County Sheriff, John Mina, said during a news conference that besides the Spectrum News 13 journalist and the 9-year-old girl, a TV crewmember and the girl’s mother were wounded during the second shooting.

Mina disclosed further that they were in critical condition at a local hospital, and the motive for the shootings was not known yet.

“I want to acknowledge what a horrible day this has been for our community and our media partners,” Mina told a room full of reporters.

“I work closely with all of you and know many of you and know the very difficult job that you do and also the very important job that you do for our community and for law enforcement.

“No one in our community – not a mother, not a 9-year-old and certainly not news professionals – should become the victim of gun violence in our community.”

“So, the suspect is not saying much right now,” Mina said. “It is unclear if he knew they were news media or not. We’re still trying to work all that out.”

Mina said the News 13 vehicle did not look like a typical news van with TV station markings.

Deputies had initially responded to the Pine Hills area, just northwest of Orlando, on Wednesday morning following reports of a woman in her 20s being shot.

Moses “was an acquaintance of the woman this morning, but as far as we know, had no connection to the reporters and no connection to the mother and the 9-year-old”, Mina said.

According to witnesses, a man approached the news vehicle later Wednesday and opened fire, hitting the two reporters. The man then walked to a nearby home and shot the mother and daughter.

WFTV crews, who were also reporting on the morning shooting, tried to give medical aid to the Spectrum 13 journalists.

Mina said Moses is already facing a murder charge for the initial victim, and charges are expected soon for the other four victims. Moses’ criminal history includes gun charges, as well as aggravated battery, assault with a deadly weapon, burglary and grand theft offences, the sheriff said.

“Our hearts go out to the family of the journalist killed today and the crew member injured in Orange County, Florida, as well as the whole Spectrum News team,” White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said on Twitter.